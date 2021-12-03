Recordati Buys EUSA Pharma; Enterprise Value EUR 750 Million
- (PLX AI) – Recordati buys EUSA Pharma for Enterprise Value EUR 750 million.
- EUSA Pharma is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with headquarters in theUnited Kingdom, focused on rare and niche oncology diseases and controlled by funds managed by EW Healthcare Partners
- Recordati says further strengthens the growth trajectory of the rare disease franchise, in line with 3 year plan strategy
- Broadens Recordati’s rare disease therapeutic focus and enhances the breadth of indications
- Addition of growing portfolio of 4 rare and niche oncology disease products, providing a platform for potential future expansion
- Complements Recordati’s global footprint and expertise with new capabilities and a highly efficient and focused commercial infrastructure
- EUSA Pharma’s products include Qarziba, an anti-GD2monoclonal antibody indicated for high-risk neuroblastoma approved in Europe and other countries, and with potential for expansion in the US
