Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail announces acquisition of the German BBR Group.Says to become stronger provider of state-of-the-art signalling solutions to drive forward and shape the digitalisation of the rail industryStadler will concentrate the entire …
- (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail announces acquisition of the German BBR Group.
- Says to become stronger provider of state-of-the-art signalling solutions to drive forward and shape the digitalisation of the rail industry
- Stadler will concentrate the entire signaling portfolio in a newly created division as of Jan. 1
