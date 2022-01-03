checkAd

Bakkafrost Bought 90% Stake in Munkebo Seafood

(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost has acquired 90% of the outstanding shares of Munkebo Seafood A/S.Following the transaction, Michael Karlsen holds 10% of the shares in Munkebo Seafood and continues as general managerMunkebo Seafood has around 40 employees, …

  • (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost has acquired 90% of the outstanding shares of Munkebo Seafood A/S.
  • Following the transaction, Michael Karlsen holds 10% of the shares in Munkebo Seafood and continues as general manager
  • Munkebo Seafood has around 40 employees, with an EBIT of DKK 4.8 million in 2020
