Immofinanz Says S IMMO Offer Too Low, Recommends Shareholders Not Accept (PLX AI) – Immofinanz says S IMMO offer price too low.Immofinanz Board indicates price of EUR 23.00 per share is viewed as not sufficiently attractiveImmofinanz Board recommends that shareholders not accept the partial offer by S IMMO for … (PLX AI) – Immofinanz says S IMMO offer price too low.

Immofinanz Board indicates price of EUR 23.00 per share is viewed as not sufficiently attractive

Immofinanz Board recommends that shareholders not accept the partial offer by S IMMO for approximately 10% of the outstanding shares

Says offer price is substantially lower than the current EPRA NTA per share of EUR 30.77 and represents a discount of roughly 25%

Immofinanz says expects an increase in pre-tax FFO 1 to over EUR 135 million in 2022, whereby roughly 70% will be distributed as dividends to the company's shareholders Wertpapier

