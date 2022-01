Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, Delta (PLX AI) – Pharma Mar reports Pre-clinical and randomized phase I studies of plitidepsin in adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in Life Science Alliance journal.Pharma Mar confirms in vitro activity of plitidepsin against several variants, including … (PLX AI) – Pharma Mar reports Pre-clinical and randomized phase I studies of plitidepsin in adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in Life Science Alliance journal.

Pharma Mar confirms in vitro activity of plitidepsin against several variants, including Delta and Omicron

Pharma Mar currently recruiting for phase 3 trial in 17 hospitals in Spain and 9 other countries mainly in Europe and Latin America Wertpapier

