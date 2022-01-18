Daimler Truck Reports 2021 Sales of 455,000 Vehicles, up 20% (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck increased group sales in 2021 to approximately 455,000 units, up 20%.2020 sales were 378,290 unitsThe company benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021, it saidWhile … (PLX AI) – Daimler Truck increased group sales in 2021 to approximately 455,000 units, up 20%.

2020 sales were 378,290 units

The company benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021, it said

While demand remained strong across core markets during the second half, supply constraints slowed production and constrained volume growth especially for heavy duty vehicles in the US and Europe, Daimler Truck said

Unit sales distributed as follows: Mercedes-Benz 141,000 units, Trucks North America 162,000 units, Trucks Asia 143,000 units and Buses 19,000 units

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

