checkAd

PREVIEW: Netcompany 2022 Guidance in Focus in Tomorrow's Earnings Report

(PLX AI) – Netcompany is expected to issue cautious guidance for 2022 when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.The guidance will be the main focus of the report for investors, analysts saidNetcompany is likely to issue a broad forecast due …

  • (PLX AI) – Netcompany is expected to issue cautious guidance for 2022 when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.
  • The guidance will be the main focus of the report for investors, analysts said
  • Netcompany is likely to issue a broad forecast due to continued uncertainty regarding Covid-19 and future project tenders, Sydbank said (buy, no price target)
  • The company should have strong sales growth this year, but will probably be cautious on its EBITA margin for 2022, SEB said (buy, DKK 825)
  • Netcompany may guide for 2022 organic revenue growth of around 15–20% and an adjusted EBITA margin, excluding Intrasoft, of around 26%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 810)
  • Another focus area in the report will be any comments on future performance in Intrasoft, or the timing of its order backlog: Carnegie
  • We expect more details about the Intrasoft acquisition to be disclosed, including the timing of the backlog, which had increased significantly before the deal, and guidance for 2022, Nordea said (DKK 650-755 valuation, no rating due to commissioned research)
  • We expect Netcompany to guide for 15-20% revenue growth excluding Intrasoft, supported by the 20% rise in employee numbers as of the end of Q3: Nordea
  • Excluding Intrasoft, expect a 24-26% EBITA margin guidance range, Nordea said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
24.01.2022, 08:23  |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Netcompany 2022 Guidance in Focus in Tomorrow's Earnings Report (PLX AI) – Netcompany is expected to issue cautious guidance for 2022 when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.The guidance will be the main focus of the report for investors, analysts saidNetcompany is likely to issue a broad forecast due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips Sees FY 3-5% Sales Growth Despite Decline at Start of Year
Mowi Makes NOK 13.8 Billion Ofer for NTS; Half Cash, Half Shares
Andritz Gets Spunlace Line Order in Uzbekistan
PREVIEW: Netcompany 2022 Guidance in Focus in Tomorrow's Earnings Report
Boozt Buys Remaining 33.3% Stake in Rosemunde; Enterprise Value DKK 275 Million
Titel
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines
Siemens Energy Cuts Outlook After Siemens Gamesa Profit Warning
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
Leoni Investigated by German Federal Cartel Office
Stillfront Buys Six Waves for $201 Million, Sells Shares for SEK 2 Billion
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO