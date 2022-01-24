PREVIEW: Netcompany 2022 Guidance in Focus in Tomorrow's Earnings Report (PLX AI) – Netcompany is expected to issue cautious guidance for 2022 when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.The guidance will be the main focus of the report for investors, analysts saidNetcompany is likely to issue a broad forecast due … (PLX AI) – Netcompany is expected to issue cautious guidance for 2022 when it reports earnings tomorrow, analysts said.

The guidance will be the main focus of the report for investors, analysts said

Netcompany is likely to issue a broad forecast due to continued uncertainty regarding Covid-19 and future project tenders, Sydbank said (buy, no price target)

The company should have strong sales growth this year, but will probably be cautious on its EBITA margin for 2022, SEB said (buy, DKK 825)

Netcompany may guide for 2022 organic revenue growth of around 15–20% and an adjusted EBITA margin, excluding Intrasoft, of around 26%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 810)

Another focus area in the report will be any comments on future performance in Intrasoft, or the timing of its order backlog: Carnegie

We expect more details about the Intrasoft acquisition to be disclosed, including the timing of the backlog, which had increased significantly before the deal, and guidance for 2022, Nordea said (DKK 650-755 valuation, no rating due to commissioned research)

We expect Netcompany to guide for 15-20% revenue growth excluding Intrasoft, supported by the 20% rise in employee numbers as of the end of Q3: Nordea

Excluding Intrasoft, expect a 24-26% EBITA margin guidance range, Nordea said



