Equinor Outperformance Likely to Pause, Bank of America Says in Downgrade (PLX AI) – Equinor outperformance is likely to take a pause in the short term, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to neutral from buy. Price target raised to NOK 266 from NOK 255Equinor's valuation looks full … (PLX AI) – Equinor outperformance is likely to take a pause in the short term, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to neutral from buy.

Price target raised to NOK 266 from NOK 255

Equinor's valuation looks full now, BofA said

Equinor’s high exposure to European spot gas will likely lead to a negative earnings momentum in the short term as the end of winter should significantly lower spot gas prices, BofA said

Meanwhile, a yield of 7% is now below sector average and no longer a trigger: BofA

Equinor Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 26.01.2022, 09:22

