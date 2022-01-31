Rocket Internet to Buy Back up to 26.6% of Shares at EUR 35 per Share

(PLX AI) – Rocket Internet SE decides to conduct a public buyback offer for up to 26.6% of the company's share capital.Rocket Internet to acquire up to 26.6% of share capital at EUR 35.00 per shareThe Company intends to cancel the Rocket Internet …

The Company intends to cancel the Rocket Internet Shares acquired by the Company on the basis of this Buyback Offer for the purpose of a capital reduction immediately after acquisition