Intesa Targets Net Income Rising to EUR 6.5 Billion in 2025 (PLX AI) – Intesa also targets ROTE rising to around 14% in 2025.Distribution of over EUR 22 billion for 2021-2025Aims for NLP to total loan ratio of 0.8% in 2025Aims for cost of risk around 40 basis points in 2022-2025Targets operating income up … (PLX AI) – Intesa also targets ROTE rising to around 14% in 2025.

Distribution of over EUR 22 billion for 2021-2025

Aims for NLP to total loan ratio of 0.8% in 2025

Aims for cost of risk around 40 basis points in 2022-2025

Targets operating income up EUR 2 billion in 2025, out of which EUR 1.6 billion from commissions

Autor: PLX AI | 04.02.2022, 07:45

