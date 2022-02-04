checkAd

Intesa Targets Net Income Rising to EUR 6.5 Billion in 2025

(PLX AI) – Intesa also targets ROTE rising to around 14% in 2025.Distribution of over EUR 22 billion for 2021-2025Aims for NLP to total loan ratio of 0.8% in 2025Aims for cost of risk around 40 basis points in 2022-2025Targets operating income up …

  • (PLX AI) – Intesa also targets ROTE rising to around 14% in 2025.
  • Distribution of over EUR 22 billion for 2021-2025
  • Aims for NLP to total loan ratio of 0.8% in 2025
  • Aims for cost of risk around 40 basis points in 2022-2025
  • Targets operating income up EUR 2 billion in 2025, out of which EUR 1.6 billion from commissions

