Agilent Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates; Raises FY Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Agilent Q1 revenue USD 1,670 million vs. estimate USD 1,650 million.
- Q1 net income USD 283 million vs. estimate USD 316 million
- Outlook FY revenue USD 6,670-6,730 million
- FY adj. EPS outlook is increased to an estimated range of $4.80 to $4.90
- CEO says company has strong order book
