Uniqa Insurance Sees 2022 Pretax Profit EUR 400 Million
(PLX AI) – Uniqa FY combined ratio 93.7%.Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400 millionTotal premiums written by the UNIQA Group (including savings portions) increased by 14.2 per cent to €6,358.0 million in 2021. Premiums written by UNIQA Austria …
- (PLX AI) – Uniqa FY combined ratio 93.7%.
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 400 million
- Total premiums written by the UNIQA Group (including savings portions) increased by 14.2 per cent to €6,358.0 million in 2021. Premiums written by UNIQA Austria increased by 2.1 per cent to €3,916.6 million in the last financial year
- At UNIQA International, premiums written rose by 42.1 per cent to €2,423.3 million following the first-time integration of the AXA companies
- The UNIQA Group’s underwriting result was up by 167.2 per cent to €209.2 million in 2021 on account of an improved cost ratio and the favourable losses figure
- Operating earnings increased by 137.4 per cent to €588.0 million
- UNIQA’s earnings before taxes increased sevenfold year-on-year to €382.3 million
