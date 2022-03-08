UniCredit Says Maximum Potential Loss if RUB Tends to Zero Is EUR 1 Billion; Keeps Dividend, Share Buyback

(PLX AI) – UniCredit says maximum potential loss in the event that the RUB would tend to zero is around EUR 1 billion.Says current mark-to-market derivative exposure to Russian banks of around EUR300m, net of collateral receivedUniCredit says strong …

(PLX AI) – UniCredit says maximum potential loss in the event that the RUB would tend to zero is around EUR 1 billion.

Says current mark-to-market derivative exposure to Russian banks of around EUR300m, net of collateral received

UniCredit says strong capital position would allow us to absorb such impact without falling below 13% cet1

UniCredit confirming 2021 proposed cash dividend of EUR 1.2 billion

UniCredit Bank Russia has a self-funded loan position at 2021 year end of EUR7.8bn, RWA of EUR9.4bn and equity of EUR2.5bn. Net of FX hedges, our direct exposure to UniCredit Bank Russia (“UCBR”) is reduced to around EUR1.9bn

Russian client cross border exposure is currently around EUR4.5bn, net of guarantees of around EUR1bn by non-Russian State Export Agencies, and accounts for around EUR3bn RWA



