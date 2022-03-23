(PLX AI) – Aker Horizons sells its entire REC Silicon stake to Hanwha for NOK 20 per share. Total proceeds NOK 1,402 millionAker Horizons will no longer own any shares or hold any voting rights in REC SiliconREC Silicon shares closed at NOK 16.39 …

Aker Horizons Sells Stake in REC Silicon at NOK 20 per Share to Hanwha

