General Mills Q3 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates, while Sales Miss; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – General Mills Q3 gross margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.1%.Q3 operating profit USD 815 million vs. estimate USD 656 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.84 vs. estimate USD 0.78Q3 sales USD 4,500 million vs. estimate USD 4,550 millionOutlook FY …
- (PLX AI) – General Mills Q3 gross margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.1%.
- Q3 operating profit USD 815 million vs. estimate USD 656 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.84 vs. estimate USD 0.78
- Q3 sales USD 4,500 million vs. estimate USD 4,550 million
- Outlook FY sales growth 5% organic, up from 4-5% previously
- Says expectation for organic net price realization and mix to increase sequentially from the third quarter to the fourth quarter
