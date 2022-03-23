checkAd

General Mills Q3 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates, while Sales Miss; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – General Mills Q3 gross margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.1%.Q3 operating profit USD 815 million vs. estimate USD 656 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.84 vs. estimate USD 0.78Q3 sales USD 4,500 million vs. estimate USD 4,550 millionOutlook FY …

  • (PLX AI) – General Mills Q3 gross margin 30.9% vs. estimate 31.1%.
  • Q3 operating profit USD 815 million vs. estimate USD 656 million
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.84 vs. estimate USD 0.78
  • Q3 sales USD 4,500 million vs. estimate USD 4,550 million
  • Outlook FY sales growth 5% organic, up from 4-5% previously
  • Says expectation for organic net price realization and mix to increase sequentially from the third quarter to the fourth quarter
