Lululemon Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Revenue Growth 24-26%
(PLX AI) – Lululemon Q4 revenue USD 2,129 million vs. estimate USD 2,140 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.37 vs. estimate USD 3.28Q4 EPS USD 3.36 vs. estimate USD 3.28Total comparable sales increased 22% with comparable store sales increased 32%For the …
- (PLX AI) – Lululemon Q4 revenue USD 2,129 million vs. estimate USD 2,140 million.
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.37 vs. estimate USD 3.28
- Q4 EPS USD 3.36 vs. estimate USD 3.28
- Total comparable sales increased 22% with comparable store sales increased 32%
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, company expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.525 billion to $1.550 billion, representing growth of 24% to 26%
- Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.38 to $1.43 for the quarter
