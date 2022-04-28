SiriusXM Q1 EPS $0.08; Reiterates Subscriber Guidance
(PLX AI) – SiriusXM Q1 revenue USD 2,190 million.Q1 net income USD 309 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.08Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 690 millionSiriusXM still sees self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 500,000 for the yearStill sees Total revenue of …
