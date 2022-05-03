checkAd

Kuka Gets Order for 144 Robots from Bosch Australia

(PLX AI) – Kuka Production line for COVID-19 diagnostic tests: Bosch Australia orders 144 KUKA robots for Ellume.The goal is 27 state-of-the-art automated assembly lines to increase production capacityThree lines for the Brisbane plant have already …

  • (PLX AI) – Kuka Production line for COVID-19 diagnostic tests: Bosch Australia orders 144 KUKA robots for Ellume.
  • The goal is 27 state-of-the-art automated assembly lines to increase production capacity
  • Three lines for the Brisbane plant have already been successfully installed and full production has begun
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Kuka Gets Order for 144 Robots from Bosch Australia (PLX AI) – Kuka Production line for COVID-19 diagnostic tests: Bosch Australia orders 144 KUKA robots for Ellume.The goal is 27 state-of-the-art automated assembly lines to increase production capacityThree lines for the Brisbane plant have already …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Covestro Cuts EBITDA Outlook on Higher Costs, Covid Lockdown in China
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
Novo Nordisk Advances as Analysts Continue to Raise Price Targets
Vestas Falls 6% at Open After Surprise Guidance Cut, but ASP Positive: Analysts
Deutsche Post Q1 EBIT EUR 2,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,932 Million
NXP Semiconductors Q1 Earnings Top Expectations
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 7 Mireo Plus B Trains in Denmark
Global Payments Q1 Earnings Easily Surpass Estimates; Raises Margin Guidance
MGM Resorts Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Vestas CTO Anders Nielsen Buys 6,000 Shares
Titel
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Rheinmetall Wins Bid for Spiral 3 of UK’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles Program
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian