Kuka Gets Order for 144 Robots from Bosch Australia
- (PLX AI) – Kuka Production line for COVID-19 diagnostic tests: Bosch Australia orders 144 KUKA robots for Ellume.
- The goal is 27 state-of-the-art automated assembly lines to increase production capacity
- Three lines for the Brisbane plant have already been successfully installed and full production has begun
