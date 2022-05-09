(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Group purchases further state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft.Lufthansa buys 7 Boeing 787-9s will compensate for delayed 777-9 deliveriesLufthansa says delivery schedule of 787-9s already ordered accelerated for the same …

Lufthansa Buys 17 More Long-Haul and Freight Aircraft from Boeing

