Lufthansa Buys 17 More Long-Haul and Freight Aircraft from Boeing
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Group purchases further state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft.
- Lufthansa buys 7 Boeing 787-9s will compensate for delayed 777-9 deliveries
- Lufthansa says delivery schedule of 787-9s already ordered accelerated for the same reason
- Lufthansa buys 7 Boeing 777-8Fs from 2027
- Lufthansa purchases 3 additional Boeing 777F freighters to take advantage of near-term market opportunities
