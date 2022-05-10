Campari Buys Picon for EUR 119 Million from Diageo
- (PLX AI) – Campari Group acquires Picon, a leading bitter aperitif brand in France, for EUR 119 million from Diageo.
- For the fiscal year ended on 30 June 2021, the brand achieved net sales of €21.5 million and CAAP of €12.9 million
- The brand generates almost 80% of its sales in France, where it has a leading position in the bitter aperitif category, whilst the remaining sales are mostly generated in the Benelux markets
