checkAd

TotalEnergies, Ørsted Partner in Dutch Offshore Wind Tenders

(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Ørsted partner to participate in Dutch offshore wind tenders.to jointly submit bids for the two Dutch offshore wind tenders “Holland Coast West” with the aim to achieve net positive impact on biodiversity and the Dutch …

  • (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Ørsted partner to participate in Dutch offshore wind tenders.
  • to jointly submit bids for the two Dutch offshore wind tenders “Holland Coast West” with the aim to achieve net positive impact on biodiversity and the Dutch energy system
  • The Holland Coast West wind farms are located approximately 53 km off the Dutch coast and have a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 gigawatts (GW)

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 53,37, was eine Steigerung von +8,11% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies, Ørsted Partner in Dutch Offshore Wind Tenders (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Ørsted partner to participate in Dutch offshore wind tenders.to jointly submit bids for the two Dutch offshore wind tenders “Holland Coast West” with the aim to achieve net positive impact on biodiversity and the Dutch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Air Posts Q1 EBIT Loss NOK 849 Million; Has NOK 7.5 Billion Cash Left
GAM Holding Says Release Purporting to Show Support to Luna Is Fake
Freenet Q1 EBITDA EUR 118 Million vs. Estimate EUR 112 Million
Grenke Targets EUR 140 Million Net Profit in 2024
Fortum Jumps 7% After Upgrades to Buy at 3 Big Nordic Brokers
TotalEnergies Wins Lease for 1 GW Offshore Wind Farm in U.S.
Motorola Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
Austevoll Seafood Q1 Adjusted EBIT NOK 1,002 Million vs. Estimate NOK 1,173 Million
Erste CEO to Leave After Disagreeing with Board on Long-Term Strategy
Pexip Reports Q1 Revenue NOK 222.5 Million on Negative EBITDA NOK 51.8 Million
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Evotec Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 18.9 Million
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
Bilfinger Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations; Outlook Confirmed
Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
Norwegian Air Posts Q1 EBIT Loss NOK 849 Million; Has NOK 7.5 Billion Cash Left
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian