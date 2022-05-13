TotalEnergies, Ørsted Partner in Dutch Offshore Wind Tenders
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Ørsted partner to participate in Dutch offshore wind tenders.
- to jointly submit bids for the two Dutch offshore wind tenders “Holland Coast West” with the aim to achieve net positive impact on biodiversity and the Dutch energy system
- The Holland Coast West wind farms are located approximately 53 km off the Dutch coast and have a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 gigawatts (GW)
