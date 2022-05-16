Peloton Settles All Litigation with iFIT
(PLX AI) – Peloton and iFIT Announce Settlement of All Pending Litigation.All pending actions between the companies will be dismissedAs a result of this comprehensive settlement, iFIT has agreed to remove certain on-demand leaderboard technology …
- (PLX AI) – Peloton and iFIT Announce Settlement of All Pending Litigation.
- All pending actions between the companies will be dismissed
- As a result of this comprehensive settlement, iFIT has agreed to remove certain on-demand leaderboard technology from its products, and Peloton has agreed to license certain iFIT patents relating to remote control technology
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0