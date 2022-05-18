(PLX AI) – Target Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.19 vs. estimate USD 3.07Q1 EPS USD 2.16Q1 revenue USD 25,200 million vs. estimate USD 24,500 millionQ1 operating income USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,980 millionOperating margin rate of 5.3% was well …

Target Q1 Adj. EPS Misses After Margins Well Below Expectations

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer