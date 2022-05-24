Siemens Energy Estimates Cost Synergies up to EUR 300 Million per Year After Siemens Gamesa Integration
(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy aims to build an integrated energy technology company with a clear focus on ESG.Siemens Energy estimates cost synergies of up to EUR 300 million per year within three years of full integration of Siemens GamesaStarting in …
- Siemens Energy estimates cost synergies of up to EUR 300 million per year within three years of full integration of Siemens Gamesa
- Starting in fiscal 2023, the former Divisions will be repositioned as Business Areas, whose key financial figures will be reported quarterly
- The Gas and Power segment will be reorganized into three Business Areas Gas Services, Grid Technologies, and Transformation of Industry and accompanying financial figures will be released quarterly
- The Transformation of Industry Business Area will comprise four autonomous Business Units that report separately
- Other areas that are critical for the company’s success – such as procurement, logistics, and IT – will be pooled
