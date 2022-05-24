(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy aims to build an integrated energy technology company with a clear focus on ESG.Siemens Energy estimates cost synergies of up to EUR 300 million per year within three years of full integration of Siemens GamesaStarting in …

Siemens Energy Estimates Cost Synergies up to EUR 300 Million per Year After Siemens Gamesa Integration

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer