Brown-Forman Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Mid-Single Digit Range Sales Growth in FY 2023

(PLX AI) – Brown-Forman Q4 revenue USD 996 million vs. estimate USD 832 million.Q4 operating income USD 246 million vs. estimate USD 173 millionQ4 EPS USD 0.31 vs. estimate USD 0.26Brown-Forman expects 2023 organic net sales growth in the mid-single …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer