Brown-Forman Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Mid-Single Digit Range Sales Growth in FY 2023
(PLX AI) – Brown-Forman Q4 revenue USD 996 million vs. estimate USD 832 million.
- (PLX AI) – Brown-Forman Q4 revenue USD 996 million vs. estimate USD 832 million.
- Q4 operating income USD 246 million vs. estimate USD 173 million
- Q4 EPS USD 0.31 vs. estimate USD 0.26
- Brown-Forman expects 2023 organic net sales growth in the mid-single digit range
- Brown-Forman expects 2023 gross margin to expand slightly
