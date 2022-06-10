Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
(PLX AI) – Konecranes says Anders Svensson appointed President and CEO of Konecranes.Svensson joins Konecranes from Sandvik, where he is currently President of the Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions Business AreaSvensson will assume his role at the …
- (PLX AI) – Konecranes says Anders Svensson appointed President and CEO of Konecranes.
- Svensson joins Konecranes from Sandvik, where he is currently President of the Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions Business Area
- Svensson will assume his role at the latest on December 7, 2022
