Brussel Lambert Sells 3.5% Stake in Mowi at NOK 222 per Share
- (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert GBL successfully completes the sale of approximately 18.1 million shares of Mowi ASA.
- Brussel Lambert GBL sells Mowi shares at NOK 222 per share
- Proceeds of EUR 400 million
- GBL retains approximately 18.1 million shares in Mowi, equivalent to 3.5% of the company’s capital and voting rights
