(PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert GBL successfully completes the sale of approximately 18.1 million shares of Mowi ASA.Brussel Lambert GBL sells Mowi shares at NOK 222 per shareProceeds of EUR 400 millionGBL retains approximately 18.1 million shares in …

Brussel Lambert Sells 3.5% Stake in Mowi at NOK 222 per Share

