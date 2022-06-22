Evolution Buys Nolimit City for up to EUR 340 Million, Including Earn-Outs
(PLX AI) – Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Nolimit City, a leading producer and developer of online slot gamesEvolution upfront consideration of EUR 200 million; with earn-outs of up to EUR 140 million the total consideration can …
- (PLX AI) – Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Nolimit City, a leading producer and developer of online slot games
- Evolution upfront consideration of EUR 200 million; with earn-outs of up to EUR 140 million the total consideration can amount to up to EUR 340 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0