Evolution Buys Nolimit City for up to EUR 340 Million, Including Earn-Outs

(PLX AI) – Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Nolimit City, a leading producer and developer of online slot gamesEvolution upfront consideration of EUR 200 million; with earn-outs of up to EUR 140 million the total consideration can …

  • (PLX AI) – Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Nolimit City, a leading producer and developer of online slot games
  • Evolution upfront consideration of EUR 200 million; with earn-outs of up to EUR 140 million the total consideration can amount to up to EUR 340 million

Autor: PLX AI
