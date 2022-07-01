Lundin Energy Changes Name to Orrön Energy
Lundin Energy changes its name to Orrön Energy and is now a pure play renewables business.With cash flowing assets, no debt and financial capacity of up to MUSD 180 for acquisitions, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to take advantage of opportunities in the energy transition aiming to create long term shareholder value, company says
- (PLX AI) – Lundin Energy changes its name to Orrön Energy and is now a pure play renewables business.
- With cash flowing assets, no debt and financial capacity of up to MUSD 180 for acquisitions, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to take advantage of opportunities in the energy transition aiming to create long term shareholder value, company says
