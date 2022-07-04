Fielmann Now Sees FY Sales EUR 2.07 Billion, Pretax Profit of EUR 190 Million
Fielmann Q2 pretax profit EUR 39 million. Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190 million. Outlook FY sales EUR 2,070 million. Says war in Ukraine, persistently high inflation and rising interest rates are increasingly affecting consumer confidence. Says the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on the sick leave rates among employees.
- (PLX AI) – Fielmann Q2 pretax profit EUR 39 million.
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 190 million
- Outlook FY sales EUR 2,070 million
- Says war in Ukraine, persistently high inflation and rising interest rates are increasingly affecting consumer confidence
- Says the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on the sick leave rates among employees
