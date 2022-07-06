checkAd

Nibe Buys Another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products; Becomes Majority Owner

(PLX AI) – Nibe acquires another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products Inc.Early in 2021 NIBE acquired 10% of the shares in the Canadian wood stove companyAt the same time an agreement was signed to acquire the remaining shares in 2022 and 2023

  • (PLX AI) – Nibe acquires another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products Inc.
  • Early in 2021 NIBE acquired 10% of the shares in the Canadian wood stove company
  • At the same time an agreement was signed to acquire the remaining shares in 2022 and 2023
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  56   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Nibe Buys Another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products; Becomes Majority Owner (PLX AI) – Nibe acquires another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products Inc.Early in 2021 NIBE acquired 10% of the shares in the Canadian wood stove companyAt the same time an agreement was signed to acquire the remaining shares in 2022 and 2023

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CureVac Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit in Germany Against BioNTech
Eckert & Ziegler Cuts Net Profit Outlook on Lower Asset Sale Estimate
AkzoNobel to Buy Lankwitzer Lackfabrik’s Aluminum Wheel Liquid Coatings Business
PREVIEW: Bang & Olufsen May Guide for Flat Sales, EBIT Loss in Next Year, Analysts Say
Schneider Electric Says French Competition Authority Alleges Breach of Competition Rules
Nibe Buys Another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products; Becomes Majority Owner
Biomerieux, Evotec in Antimicrobial Resistance Joint Venture
Platzer Half Year Net Income SEK 3,134 Million
Magnolia Q2 Pretax Profit SEK -105 Million
Bang & Olufsen Q4 EBIT Better Than Expected; Wide Guidance for Next Year
Titel
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Uniper Withdraws Outlook Because of Gazprom Cuts; in Talks with Germany for Possible Measures ...
Lundin Energy Changes Name to Orrön Energy
Andritz Bought Italy's Bonetti Group, with Annual Revenue EUR 20 Million
Nibe Sells Another 26% of Schulthess Maschinen for SEK 170 Million Capital Gain
BMW to Buy Back Shares for EUR 2 Billion Starting in July
Bayer Publishes New Late-Breaking Data from Phase 3 Arasens Trial
SAS Pilots Go on Strike; Airline Says Company Future at Stake
Siemens to Take EUR 2.8 Billion Impairment in Q3 on Siemens Energy Investment
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023