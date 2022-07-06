Nibe Buys Another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products; Becomes Majority Owner
(PLX AI) – Nibe acquires another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products Inc.Early in 2021 NIBE acquired 10% of the shares in the Canadian wood stove companyAt the same time an agreement was signed to acquire the remaining shares in 2022 and 2023
- (PLX AI) – Nibe acquires another 41% of Pacific Energy Fireplace Products Inc.
- Early in 2021 NIBE acquired 10% of the shares in the Canadian wood stove company
- At the same time an agreement was signed to acquire the remaining shares in 2022 and 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0