Credit Suisse Names Körner CEO; Targets Cutting Costs Below CHF 15.5 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse appoints Ulrich Körner new Group Chief Executive Officer; announces comprehensive strategic review.
- Credit Suisse review to Consider alternatives that go beyond the conclusions of last year’s strategic review
- Credit Suisse to shape a more focused, agile Group with a significantly lower absolute cost base
- Credit Suisse to Transform the Investment Bank into a capital-light, advisory-led Banking business and more focused Markets business
- Credit Suisse to Evaluate strategic options for the Securitized Products business
- Credit Suisse to Reduce the Group’s absolute cost base to below CHF 15.5 billion in the medium term
