Illumina Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Sees 4-5% Growth for Full Year
(PLX AI) – Illumina Q2 revenue USD 1,162 million vs. estimate USD 1,222 million.Q2 gross margin 66%Q2 EBIT margin -49.8%Outlook FY revenue growth 4-5%GAAP diluted loss per share of $(3.40) for Q2 2022, compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of …
- (PLX AI) – Illumina Q2 revenue USD 1,162 million vs. estimate USD 1,222 million.
- Q2 gross margin 66%
- Q2 EBIT margin -49.8%
- Outlook FY revenue growth 4-5%
- GAAP diluted loss per share of $(3.40) for Q2 2022, compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 for Q2 2021; GAAP diluted loss per share for Q2 2022 includes $609 million in legal contingencies
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for Q2 2022, compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.87 for Q2 2021
