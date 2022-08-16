Andritz Gets $1.5 Billion Order for Complete Pulp Mill in Paraguay
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply complete pulp mill to Paracel in Paraguay.
- Andritz says order value will be more than 1.5 billon US dollars; contract booked in 2023
- Andritz will supply all process equipment and energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production equipment for Paracel’s 1.8 million ton/year pulp mill to be built in Concepción
