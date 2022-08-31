Dormakaba Sees H1 Adj. EBITDA Margin 13%

(PLX AI) – Dormakaba FY adjusted EBITDA CHF 372.3 million.FY net income CHF 122.5 millionFY adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5%FY organic growth 7.7%For the first half-year of 2022/23, the company expects organic growth slightly above the mid-term target …

