Dormakaba Sees H1 Adj. EBITDA Margin 13%
(PLX AI) – Dormakaba FY adjusted EBITDA CHF 372.3 million.FY net income CHF 122.5 millionFY adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5%FY organic growth 7.7%For the first half-year of 2022/23, the company expects organic growth slightly above the mid-term target …
- (PLX AI) – Dormakaba FY adjusted EBITDA CHF 372.3 million.
- FY net income CHF 122.5 million
- FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5%
- FY organic growth 7.7%
- For the first half-year of 2022/23, the company expects organic growth slightly above the mid-term target range of annually 3% - 5%
- The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 13% in the first half of financial year 2022/23
