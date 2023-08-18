    checkAd
    Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

    In Kürze

    • Almonty Industries Inc. - Update Report
    • Buy-Empfehlung, Kursziel CAD 1,59 (vorher CAD 1,69)
    • H1/2023 im Einklang mit Erwartungen, Los Santos steht vor Wiedereröffnung
    • Almonty Industries weiterhin attraktiv, erwartete Kursperformance von 205,8%

    ^

    Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

    Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

    Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
    ISIN: CA0203981034

    Anlass der Studie: Update Report
    Empfehlung: Buy
    seit: 18.08.2023
    Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69)
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
    Letzte Ratingänderung: -
    Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

    H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen  
    With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022: CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments).

    We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
    +49 (152) 31764553
    peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -2,18 % und einem Kurs von 0,359EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Sphene Capital
    Kursziel: 1,59 Euro


    Diskussion: Neue Wolfram Perle - ALL&WOF Fusion
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  105   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc. Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kursrutsch hält an - Zinsangst hemmt Anleger
    1004 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Zinsanstieg nach Protokoll der US-Notenbank sorgt für Verluste
    848 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Adyen sacken um fast 40 Prozent ab - Zahlen 'katastrophal'
    772 Leser
    Aktien New York: Anleger weiter vorsichtig wegen Zinsaussichten
    772 Leser
    KORREKTUR: Bitcoin fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
    768 Leser
    Aktien Europa: Erneute Verluste - Adyen-Aktie bricht ein
    668 Leser
    Impfstoffentwickler Curevac weitet operativen Verlust aus
    444 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger weiter vorsichtig wegen Zinsaussichten
    440 Leser
    dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Konjunktursorgen belasten weiterhin
    404 Leser
    Bijou Brigitte mit Umsatzplus und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Halbjahr
    384 Leser
    Aktien New York: Indizes vor Fed-Protokoll ins Minus abgerutscht
    1360 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Vor allem Nasdaq unter Druck wegen Zinssignalen
    1232 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kursrutsch hält an - Zinsangst hemmt Anleger
    1004 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste nach China- und Einzelhandelsdaten
    916 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Einmonatstief wegen China und US-Daten
    868 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Kreise: Ölkonzern Adnoc erwägt noch höhere Offerte für Covestro (1) 
    868 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Zinsanstieg nach Protokoll der US-Notenbank sorgt für Verluste
    848 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Adyen sacken um fast 40 Prozent ab - Zahlen 'katastrophal'
    772 Leser
    Aktien New York: Anleger weiter vorsichtig wegen Zinsaussichten
    772 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste - Daten aus China und starker US-Einzelhandel
    772 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6600 Leser
    Paypal mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
    2292 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telefonica Deutschland weiter unter Druck - Partnerverlust
    2040 Leser
    Aktien New York: Kaum Reaktion auf US-Zinsentscheid
    1932 Leser
    Italien: Inflationsrate sinkt etwas stärker als erwartet
    1812 Leser
    Gea-Finanzchef Marcus Ketter stirbt unerwartet im Alter von 55 Jahren
    1772 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Roaming-Deal als Befreiungsschlag für 1&1 und Klatsche für O2
    1720 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - Fitch-Abstufung der USA trübt die Stimmung
    1608 Leser
    AfD-Spitzenkandidat: USA hinter Nord-Stream-Explosionen (1) 
    1592 Leser
    Paypal mit eigener Digitalwährung
    1532 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19804 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11676 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    8991 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8664 Leser
    EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
    7326 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
    7033 Leser
    IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
    7009 Leser