Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 18.08.2023

Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen

With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022: CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments).



We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

