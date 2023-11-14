    checkAd

    Deutsche Rohstoff's Salt Creek Oil & Gas Sells Utah Assets: A Game Changer?

    Salt Creek Oil & Gas LLC, a subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, has successfully divested all its Utah assets in two separate deals, leading to a significant boost in the Group's liquidity and a revised financial forecast.

    • Deutsche Rohstoff AG's subsidiary, Salt Creek Oil & Gas LLC, has sold all of its Utah assets in two transactions.
    • The assets consisted of around 250 non-operated wells with an average working interest of 2.3%.
    • The sale of the Utah assets generated an income of EUR 17 million in Q4 and increased the Group's liquidity by around EUR 44 million.
    • The 2023 forecast for the Group has been increased, with sales remaining unchanged at EUR 188 to 198 million and EBITDA now expected to be EUR 152 to 162 million.
    • The 2024 forecast has been reduced due to the transaction, with group sales now expected to be EUR 175 to 195 million and EBITDA expected to be EUR 130 to 145 million.
    • The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to the usual reservations regarding the review of the buyers and purchase price adjustment rules.

    The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 33,40EUR and was up +3,41 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.

    Deutsche Rohstoff

    +4,64 %
    -1,17 %
    +2,19 %
    +20,71 %
    +24,95 %
    +349,47 %
    +112,18 %
    +35,75 %
    +302,24 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  89   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Deutsche Rohstoff's Salt Creek Oil & Gas Sells Utah Assets: A Game Changer? Salt Creek Oil & Gas LLC, a subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, has successfully divested all its Utah assets in two separate deals, leading to a significant boost in the Group's liquidity and a revised financial forecast.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Eckert & Ziegler: Beeindruckendes Umsatzwachstum in den ersten 9 Monaten 2023
    508 Leser
    Friedrich Vorwerk: Umsatzplus von 6%, EBITDA-Marge bei 7,4% und Auftragseingang verdreifacht!
    500 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz an den Märkten: Alle Indizes im Plus - MDAX und SDAX führen
    328 Leser
    Rekord-Quartal: Medios AG feiert größten Erfolg der Firmengeschichte
    324 Leser
    Rekord-Quartal: VARTA AG erzielt bisher größten Erfolg des Jahres
    312 Leser
    VARTA AG Records Best Financial Quarter Yet
    252 Leser
    Positives Q3 EBITDA: Nordex Group bestätigt Jahresprognose
    228 Leser
    Starke operative Entwicklung: INDUS Holding glänzt im 3. Quartal
    220 Leser
    12,9% Umsatzplus bei Nagarro: Beeindruckendes Wachstum in den ersten 9 Monaten 2023
    220 Leser
    Aumann: 33% Umsatzsprung in 9 Monaten - Umsatzprognose 2023 auf über 280 Mio. € erhöht
    220 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2096 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1256 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    896 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    864 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    864 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    784 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    764 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    696 Leser
    Adyen-Aktien steigen um 27% nach Veröffentlichung neuer Mittelfristziele - Analysten sehen ...
    640 Leser
    Disney-Aktie steigt um 7% nach positivem Earningsbericht - Dividende wird wieder eingeführt!
    636 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4476 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3196 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2096 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2092 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1972 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1972 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1848 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1744 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4476 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3452 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3196 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3192 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3168 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2844 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2600 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2412 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2096 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2092 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt