Cherry SE: Predictions for Fiscal Year & Q1 2024 Unveiled
Cherry SE, a global leader in high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices, is optimistic about a financial turnaround in fiscal year 2024. This positive outlook is attributed to ongoing restructuring, cost-cutting, and transformation initiatives.
- Cherry SE expects an improvement in the company's financial situation in the fiscal year 2024 due to the continued implementation of restructuring, cost reduction, and transformation measures.
- The Management Board forecasts revenues at Group level of approximately EUR 140 to 150 million for the fiscal year 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 7.0% to 8.0%.
- For Q1/2024, revenues of approximately EUR 29.0 million are expected, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to reach break-even.
- The restructuring efforts at COMPONENTS, the sales growth strategy in GAMING & OFFICE PERIPHERALS, and the positive growth indicators in DIGITAL HEALTH & SOLUTIONS, combined with strict cost management, support this forecast.
- The Management Board views the fiscal year 2024 as a revitalization year with significant positive effects from management actions and continues to target a medium-term EBITDA margin of more than 20%.
- Cherry SE is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices for applications in gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare.
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Cherry is on 28.03.2024.
