    Surpassing its financial predictions for 2023, HÖRMANN Industries reports a triumphant year with consolidated sales of approximately €830 million and an operating EBITDA of around €42 million.

    • HÖRMANN Industries exceeded its sales and earnings forecast for the financial year 2023 - Consolidated sales reached around €830 million in 2023 - Operating EBITDA was around €42 million and operating EBIT was around €29 million in 2023 - The forecast for total sales, operating EBITDA, and operating EBIT was exceeded - Sales growth was due to higher production volumes in the Automotive division and multi-year project orders in other divisions - Final consolidated financial statements for 2023 will be published on April 30, 2024

    The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 108,24EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9






