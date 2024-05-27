    checkAd

     109  0 Kommentare HÖRMANN Industries Revises 2024 Forecast for 7 Hoermann 28 Bds Sales & Earnings

    HÖRMANN Industries GmbH has revised its financial outlook for 2024, lowering both sales and earnings forecasts due to a significant cut in production by a key customer.

    • HÖRMANN Industries GmbH reduces its sales and earnings forecast for the financial year 2024.
    • New sales forecast is between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million, and EBIT is expected to be between EUR 16 million and EUR 20 million.
    • Previous forecast was sales between EUR 700 million and EUR 730 million, and EBIT between EUR 22 million and EUR 24 million.
    • The adjustment is due to a 15% reduction in the 2024 production programme by the main customer, compared to the initial forecast.
    • This reduction will negatively impact the HÖRMANN Automotive division, which is expected to return to negative earnings in 2024 after a positive turnaround in 2023.
    • Contact information for HÖRMANN Industries GmbH and IR.on AG is provided for further inquiries.

    The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 107,00EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    7 Hoermann 28 Bds

    -0,36 %
    -2,72 %
    -2,71 %
    -2,80 %
    +2,67 %
    +2,67 %
    +2,67 %
    +2,67 %
    +2,86 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HÖRMANN Industries Revises 2024 Forecast for 7 Hoermann 28 Bds Sales & Earnings HÖRMANN Industries GmbH has revised its financial outlook for 2024, lowering both sales and earnings forecasts due to a significant cut in production by a key customer.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer