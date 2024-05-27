HÖRMANN Industries Revises 2024 Forecast for 7 Hoermann 28 Bds Sales & Earnings
HÖRMANN Industries GmbH has revised its financial outlook for 2024, lowering both sales and earnings forecasts due to a significant cut in production by a key customer.
- HÖRMANN Industries GmbH reduces its sales and earnings forecast for the financial year 2024.
- New sales forecast is between EUR 680 million and EUR 700 million, and EBIT is expected to be between EUR 16 million and EUR 20 million.
- Previous forecast was sales between EUR 700 million and EUR 730 million, and EBIT between EUR 22 million and EUR 24 million.
- The adjustment is due to a 15% reduction in the 2024 production programme by the main customer, compared to the initial forecast.
- This reduction will negatively impact the HÖRMANN Automotive division, which is expected to return to negative earnings in 2024 after a positive turnaround in 2023.
- Contact information for HÖRMANN Industries GmbH and IR.on AG is provided for further inquiries.
The price of 7 Hoermann 28 Bds at the time of the news was 107,00EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
