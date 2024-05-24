Viscom AG adjusts its annual forecast for the 2024 financial year due to a difficult market environment.

The adjustment is driven by the postponement of planned orders and negative findings from the project business.

The German economy shows weaker signs of recovery compared to other industrialized countries, increasing uncertainty for the second half of 2024.

New forecast: incoming orders and target revenue of €80 million to €95 million (previously €100 million to €110 million); EBIT before special effects expected to be slightly negative (previously €3.0 million to €8.8 million).

Viscom AG will continue short-time working at the Hanover site and negotiate with the Works Council on necessary personnel measures to reduce costs.

