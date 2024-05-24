Viscom AG Issues 2024 Forecast Adjustment and Profit Warning
Facing a challenging market, Viscom AG revises its 2024 forecast, citing delayed orders and project setbacks. The German economy's sluggish recovery adds to the uncertainty, prompting cost-cutting measures.
- Viscom AG adjusts its annual forecast for the 2024 financial year due to a difficult market environment.
- The adjustment is driven by the postponement of planned orders and negative findings from the project business.
- The German economy shows weaker signs of recovery compared to other industrialized countries, increasing uncertainty for the second half of 2024.
- New forecast: incoming orders and target revenue of €80 million to €95 million (previously €100 million to €110 million); EBIT before special effects expected to be slightly negative (previously €3.0 million to €8.8 million).
- Viscom AG will continue short-time working at the Hanover site and negotiate with the Works Council on necessary personnel measures to reduce costs.
- Contact information for Investor Relations: Sandra M. Liedtke, Tel.: +49-511-94996-791, investor.relations@viscom.de.
The next important date, Ordinary general meeting, at Viscom is on 29.05.2024.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 4,4950EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
