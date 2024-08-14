Novem Group Q1 2024/25: Slow Start to the Year
In Q1 2024/25, our revenue fell to €140.1 million, marking a 20% drop from the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions, the Americas saw growth driven by strong SUV demand. However, Europe and Asia faced declines.
- Q1 2024/25 revenue of €140.1 million, 20.0% below Q1 2023/24.
- Adj. EBIT of €14.2 million, 29.2% below previous year.
- Market conditions remain challenging in the short-term.
- Revenue in Europe and Asia declined due to subdued demand, while revenue in Americas increased due to strong SUV demand.
- Free cash flow for the reporting period was €-3.0 million, deteriorating from €11.2 million in the previous year.
- Net financial debt increased to €171.2 million from €118.7 million in the previous year, with a net leverage ratio of 1.8x Adj. EBITDA.
