    In Q1 2024/25, our revenue fell to €140.1 million, marking a 20% drop from the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions, the Americas saw growth driven by strong SUV demand. However, Europe and Asia faced declines.

    Novem Group Q1 2024/25: Slow Start to the Year
    Foto: Novem Car Interior Design GmbH
    • Q1 2024/25 revenue of €140.1 million, 20.0% below Q1 2023/24.
    • Adj. EBIT of €14.2 million, 29.2% below previous year.
    • Market conditions remain challenging in the short-term.
    • Revenue in Europe and Asia declined due to subdued demand, while revenue in Americas increased due to strong SUV demand.
    • Free cash flow for the reporting period was €-3.0 million, deteriorating from €11.2 million in the previous year.
    • Net financial debt increased to €171.2 million from €118.7 million in the previous year, with a net leverage ratio of 1.8x Adj. EBITDA.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 14.08.2024.

    The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 4,4400EUR and was down -1,22 % compared with the previous day.


