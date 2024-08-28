Singulus Technologies Unveils Key Financial Figures for H1 2024

Order intake increased to €52.3 million

Strong gross margin at 31.8%

Reorganization of financing completed

Positive development in the semiconductor segment

Important order for application in the battery sector

Joint venture with JINCHEN SOLAR

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Singulus Technologies is on 28.08.2024.

The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,4325EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,62 % since publication.





