Singulus Technologies Unveils Key Financial Figures for H1 2024
Order intake surged to €52.3 million, boasting a robust 31.8% gross margin. Key highlights include a completed financing reorganization, positive semiconductor trends, a major battery sector order, and a joint venture with JINCHEN SOLAR.
- Order intake increased to €52.3 million
- Strong gross margin at 31.8%
- Reorganization of financing completed
- Positive development in the semiconductor segment
- Important order for application in the battery sector
- Joint venture with JINCHEN SOLAR
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Singulus Technologies is on 28.08.2024.
The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,4325EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous
day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,62 % since publication.
+22,59 %
+24,56 %
+37,25 %
-6,17 %
-23,08 %
-58,23 %
-67,65 %
-99,31 %
-71,24 %
ISIN:DE000A1681X5WKN:A1681X
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte