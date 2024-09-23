Aurubis AG: Preliminary 2023/24 Results & 2024/25 Forecast Revealed!

Aurubis AG's preliminary operating earnings before taxes (EBT) for Q4 of fiscal year 2023/24 are about €75 million, below market expectations.

The preliminary operating EBT for fiscal year 2023/24 is expected to be about €410 million, up from €349 million the previous year.

Technical problems following a maintenance shutdown in Hamburg led to reduced utilization of the smelter and other units, decreasing income at the Hamburg site.

The forecast range for operating EBT for fiscal year 2024/25 is expected to be between €300 and 400 million, down from the previous year's range of €380 – 480 million.

Preliminary IFRS earnings before taxes (EBT) for fiscal year 2023/24 are about €530 million, significantly higher than the previous year's €165 million.

Final results for Q4 of fiscal year 2023/24 and the outlook will be released on December 5, 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Aurubis is on 05.12.2024.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 65,90EUR and was down -5,82 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.060,83PKT (+0,74 %).





