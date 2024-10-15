Nagarro SE: Revised FY 2024 Guidance Sparks Investor Interest
Nagarro SE has updated its 2024 financial outlook, projecting €960 million in revenue and a 30% gross margin. This revision reflects recent trends and excludes potential acquisitions.
- Nagarro SE has revised its revenue guidance for FY 2024 to approximately €960 million.
- The gross margin is expected to be around 30%, an increase from the previous estimate of 26%.
- The Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 14%.
- The guidance revision is based on the analysis of developments from January to September 2024.
- The estimates do not include future acquisitions and are calculated at current currency exchange rates.
- The document includes non-IFRS financial measures to enhance comparability within the industry.
The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 89,50EUR and was down -3,37 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 87,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.941,67PKT (-0,05 %).
ISIN:DE000A3H2200WKN:A3H220
