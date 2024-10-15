Nagarro SE: Revised FY 2024 Guidance Sparks Investor Interest

Nagarro SE has revised its revenue guidance for FY 2024 to approximately €960 million.

The gross margin is expected to be around 30%, an increase from the previous estimate of 26%.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 14%.

The guidance revision is based on the analysis of developments from January to September 2024.

The estimates do not include future acquisitions and are calculated at current currency exchange rates.

The document includes non-IFRS financial measures to enhance comparability within the industry.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 89,50EUR and was down -3,37 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 87,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.941,67PKT (-0,05 %).





