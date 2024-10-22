    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Cybersecurity Expert Calls for Increased Penetration Testing

    London (ots) - Keith Poyser: "Blind faith in cyber defence systems without
    constantly putting them to the test is naive."

    Penetration testing, i.e. the self-assessment of a company's IT infrastructure
    to test its cyber resilience, is too often neglected in the business world,
    warns Keith Poyser, Vice President for EMEA at security company Horizon3.ai. He
    explains: "You only know how resilient an IT network really is to cyberattacks
    if you put it to the test. Only penetration tests can determine whether hackers
    can penetrate from the outside or whether an organisation is actually protected
    against cyber criminals."

    The security expert cites findings from the Government's Cyber Security Breaches
    Survey 2024 , which reveals that 50% of businesses experienced a cyber breach or
    attack in the past 12 months-a figure that climbs to 70% for medium businesses
    and 74% for large enterprises. While over 70% of organisations have implemented
    key security measures such as anti-malware, EDR, DLP, password policies, backups
    and firewalls, Poyser warns that they underestimate how easily cyber criminals
    can bypass these defences by exploiting vulnerabilities through social
    engineering, unpatched software, misconfigurations, poor credential security,
    and insider threats.

    He adds: "Many organisations rely on dozens of cyber defence tools, assuming
    they are fully protected against external and internal attacks. But this is like
    flying blind, trusting that everything will work perfectly without active
    testing. And human led testing only delivers a static snapshot, of a small part
    of the estate. It may work in calm conditions, but it's naive to think that a
    purely defensive strategy can withstand the relentless and evolving nature of
    modern cyber threats." The security expert urges organisations to adopt a more
    proactive, automated penetration testing approach in defending against cyber
    attacks. By doing so, companies can better safeguard their systems, ensure best
    ROI from their existing investments, and show their boards they are "more secure
    this week than last week" to meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

    Keith Poyser: "Human Risk Is Often Neglected"

    According to the Government's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2024 , a staggering
    95% of cyberattacks succeed because of human error - whether it's opening
    phishing emails or using weak passwords. While identifying technical
    vulnerabilities and software flaws is critical, neglecting the human factor
    leaves organisations equally exposed. Both technical and human vulnerabilities
    must be addressed to ensure a comprehensive cyber defence. Keith Poyser
    explains: "Hackers generally analyse all publicly available information about a
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
