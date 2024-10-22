Cybersecurity Expert Calls for Increased Penetration Testing

London (ots) - Keith Poyser: "Blind faith in cyber defence systems without

constantly putting them to the test is naive."



Penetration testing, i.e. the self-assessment of a company's IT infrastructure

to test its cyber resilience, is too often neglected in the business world,

warns Keith Poyser, Vice President for EMEA at security company Horizon3.ai. He

explains: "You only know how resilient an IT network really is to cyberattacks

if you put it to the test. Only penetration tests can determine whether hackers

can penetrate from the outside or whether an organisation is actually protected

against cyber criminals."



The security expert cites findings from the Government's Cyber Security Breaches

Survey 2024 , which reveals that 50% of businesses experienced a cyber breach or

attack in the past 12 months-a figure that climbs to 70% for medium businesses

and 74% for large enterprises. While over 70% of organisations have implemented

key security measures such as anti-malware, EDR, DLP, password policies, backups

and firewalls, Poyser warns that they underestimate how easily cyber criminals

can bypass these defences by exploiting vulnerabilities through social

engineering, unpatched software, misconfigurations, poor credential security,

and insider threats.







they are fully protected against external and internal attacks. But this is like

flying blind, trusting that everything will work perfectly without active

testing. And human led testing only delivers a static snapshot, of a small part

of the estate. It may work in calm conditions, but it's naive to think that a

purely defensive strategy can withstand the relentless and evolving nature of

modern cyber threats." The security expert urges organisations to adopt a more

proactive, automated penetration testing approach in defending against cyber

attacks. By doing so, companies can better safeguard their systems, ensure best

ROI from their existing investments, and show their boards they are "more secure

this week than last week" to meet compliance and regulatory requirements.



Keith Poyser: "Human Risk Is Often Neglected"



According to the Government's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2024 , a staggering

95% of cyberattacks succeed because of human error - whether it's opening

phishing emails or using weak passwords. While identifying technical

vulnerabilities and software flaws is critical, neglecting the human factor

leaves organisations equally exposed. Both technical and human vulnerabilities

must be addressed to ensure a comprehensive cyber defence. Keith Poyser

explains: "Hackers generally analyse all publicly available information about a Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



He adds: "Many organisations rely on dozens of cyber defence tools, assumingthey are fully protected against external and internal attacks. But this is likeflying blind, trusting that everything will work perfectly without activetesting. And human led testing only delivers a static snapshot, of a small partof the estate. It may work in calm conditions, but it's naive to think that apurely defensive strategy can withstand the relentless and evolving nature ofmodern cyber threats." The security expert urges organisations to adopt a moreproactive, automated penetration testing approach in defending against cyberattacks. By doing so, companies can better safeguard their systems, ensure bestROI from their existing investments, and show their boards they are "more securethis week than last week" to meet compliance and regulatory requirements.Keith Poyser: "Human Risk Is Often Neglected"According to the Government's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2024 , a staggering95% of cyberattacks succeed because of human error - whether it's openingphishing emails or using weak passwords. While identifying technicalvulnerabilities and software flaws is critical, neglecting the human factorleaves organisations equally exposed. Both technical and human vulnerabilitiesmust be addressed to ensure a comprehensive cyber defence. Keith Poyserexplains: "Hackers generally analyse all publicly available information about a