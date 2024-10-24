Infosys Unveils Small Language Models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - Built on NVIDIA AI Stack
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the launch of its small language models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and
Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - built using the powerful NVIDIA
(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/) AI Stack. The collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI
and Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html)
offerings to provide a robust foundation for implementing and scaling enterprise
AI. These models are developed as part of the Infosys center of excellence
dedicated to NVIDIA technologies and built to help businesses quickly adopt and
scale AI.
The small language models utilize general and industry-specific data, enhanced
by NVIDIA's AI Enterprise
(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/products/ai-enterprise/) and NVIDIA AI
Foundry (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/ai/foundry/?ncid=pa-srch-goog-202907-AI-Fo
undry-Brand-e&_bt=713540544685&_bk=nvidia%20ai%20foundry&_bm=e&_bn=g&_bg=1676249
23099&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAD4XAoFf_hc9KSL4s6qte0CKGLrpB&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0
s_Zv7iiiQMVPBatBh3wdzAIEAAYASAAEgLe2_D_BwE) in collaboration with Sarvam AI
(https://www.sarvam.ai/) . The models are fine-tuned with Infosys data and
integrated into existing offerings, like Infosys Finacle
(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) and Infosys Topaz for business and IT
operations, creating robust foundational models for industry-specific
applications. Infosys also provides these models as services that include
pretraining-as-a-service and fine-tuning-as-a-service, to help businesses build
their own custom AI models securely, in compliance with industry standards.
As part of the center of excellence, Infosys is working with NVIDIA on NIMTM
Agent Blueprints (https://www.nvidia.com/en-in/ai-data-science/ai-workflows/) to
streamline AI application development and integrate innovations such as the new
Digital Human blueprint for customer service
(https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/accelerating-india-ai-adoption) , multimodal PDF
data extraction and various other use cases for Infosys Topaz offerings. Beyond
these, the collaboration extends to digitalization efforts, addressing areas
