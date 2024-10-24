    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Unveils Small Language Models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - Built on NVIDIA AI Stack

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - The small language models will be integrated into products and services as
    part of Infosys Topaz offerings to provide enterprises with a foundation to
    build their specialized models
    - Infosys' dedicated center of excellence for NVIDIA serves as a centralized hub
    for AI-powered solutions, fostering co-innovation and faster enterprise AI
    adoption

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the launch of its small language models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and
    Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - built using the powerful NVIDIA
    (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/) AI Stack. The collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI
    and Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html)
    offerings to provide a robust foundation for implementing and scaling enterprise
    AI. These models are developed as part of the Infosys center of excellence
    dedicated to NVIDIA technologies and built to help businesses quickly adopt and
    scale AI.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nvidia Corporation!
    Long
    132,59€
    Basispreis
    0,91
    Ask
    × 14,53
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    149,89€
    Basispreis
    0,89
    Ask
    × 14,38
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    The small language models utilize general and industry-specific data, enhanced
    by NVIDIA's AI Enterprise
    (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/data-center/products/ai-enterprise/) and NVIDIA AI
    Foundry (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/ai/foundry/?ncid=pa-srch-goog-202907-AI-Fo
    undry-Brand-e&_bt=713540544685&_bk=nvidia%20ai%20foundry&_bm=e&_bn=g&_bg=1676249
    23099&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAD4XAoFf_hc9KSL4s6qte0CKGLrpB&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0
    s_Zv7iiiQMVPBatBh3wdzAIEAAYASAAEgLe2_D_BwE) in collaboration with Sarvam AI
    (https://www.sarvam.ai/) . The models are fine-tuned with Infosys data and
    integrated into existing offerings, like Infosys Finacle
    (https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) and Infosys Topaz for business and IT
    operations, creating robust foundational models for industry-specific
    applications. Infosys also provides these models as services that include
    pretraining-as-a-service and fine-tuning-as-a-service, to help businesses build
    their own custom AI models securely, in compliance with industry standards.

    As part of the center of excellence, Infosys is working with NVIDIA on NIMTM
    Agent Blueprints (https://www.nvidia.com/en-in/ai-data-science/ai-workflows/) to
    streamline AI application development and integrate innovations such as the new
    Digital Human blueprint for customer service
    (https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/accelerating-india-ai-adoption) , multimodal PDF
    data extraction and various other use cases for Infosys Topaz offerings. Beyond
    these, the collaboration extends to digitalization efforts, addressing areas
    Seite 1 von 3


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys Unveils Small Language Models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - Built on NVIDIA AI Stack - The small language models will be integrated into products and services as part of Infosys Topaz offerings to provide enterprises with a foundation to build their specialized models - Infosys' dedicated center of excellence for NVIDIA …