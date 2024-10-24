Infosys Unveils Small Language Models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - Built on NVIDIA AI Stack

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The small language models will be integrated into products and services as

part of Infosys Topaz offerings to provide enterprises with a foundation to

build their specialized models

- Infosys' dedicated center of excellence for NVIDIA serves as a centralized hub

for AI-powered solutions, fostering co-innovation and faster enterprise AI

adoption



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced the launch of its small language models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and

Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - built using the powerful NVIDIA

(https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/) AI Stack. The collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI

and Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html)

offerings to provide a robust foundation for implementing and scaling enterprise

AI. These models are developed as part of the Infosys center of excellence

dedicated to NVIDIA technologies and built to help businesses quickly adopt and

scale AI.





