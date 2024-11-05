Elmos Semiconductor SE Sets Ambitious 2030 Financial Targets

Elmos Semiconductor SE has announced midterm financial targets for 2030.

The company aims for full-year group sales of approximately 1 billion Euro by 2030.

The targeted EBIT margin is around 25% of sales.

Elmos plans to focus on higher cash generation while maintaining profitable growth.

The company intends to invest less than 10% of sales in property, plant, and equipment, as well as intangible assets.

Strategies to improve adjusted free cash flow include reducing CAPEX ratio, optimizing working capital, and lowering the tax rate.

