Secunet Security Networks AG Boosts Revenue & EBIT, Positive Year-End Outlook

secunet Security Networks AG increased its revenue by 7% to 254.8 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, mainly due to positive business momentum in the Public Sector segment.

EBIT rose by 82% to 17.6 million euros, with a significant improvement in the third quarter, where EBIT almost tripled compared to the previous year.

The order intake increased by 22% to 294.3 million euros, leading to a 16% rise in the order book position as of 30 September 2024.

The company expects a strong fourth quarter, with a revised revenue forecast for 2024 of just over 400 million euros, up from the previous expectation of around 390 million euros.

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company, specializing in areas with high security requirements such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment, and eHealth.

The company employs over 1,000 experts and serves federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed companies, and other national and international organizations.

The next important date, Group quarterly report as of September 30, 2024, at Secunet Security Networks is on 12.11.2024.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 110,70EUR and was up +3,75 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 111,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,99 % since publication.





