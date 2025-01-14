Bike24 Holding: 2024 Sales Forecast Cut, EBITDA Margin Stays Firm
Bike24 Holding AG recalibrates its 2024 revenue forecast, reflecting cautious optimism amid fluctuating sales trends and unforeseen market challenges.
- Bike24 Holding AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the 2024 financial year to a growth range of -0.6% to +0.3% compared to 2023.
- The previous forecast range was between +1% to +5%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast remains confirmed at between +0.7% and +4.2%.
- The company expects continued positive trends in Q4 2024, but improvements may not fully offset a weaker Q1 2024.
- Black Friday and Christmas sales did not meet expectations, affecting overall revenue recognition.
- The company cautions that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly.
