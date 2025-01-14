    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bike24 Holding: 2024 Sales Forecast Cut, EBITDA Margin Stays Firm

    Bike24 Holding AG recalibrates its 2024 revenue forecast, reflecting cautious optimism amid fluctuating sales trends and unforeseen market challenges.

    • Bike24 Holding AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the 2024 financial year to a growth range of -0.6% to +0.3% compared to 2023.
    • The previous forecast range was between +1% to +5%.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast remains confirmed at between +0.7% and +4.2%.
    • The company expects continued positive trends in Q4 2024, but improvements may not fully offset a weaker Q1 2024.
    • Black Friday and Christmas sales did not meet expectations, affecting overall revenue recognition.
    • The company cautions that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,0725EUR and was down -3,16 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
