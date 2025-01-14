Bike24 Holding: 2024 Sales Forecast Cut, EBITDA Margin Stays Firm

Bike24 Holding AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the 2024 financial year to a growth range of -0.6% to +0.3% compared to 2023.

The previous forecast range was between +1% to +5%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast remains confirmed at between +0.7% and +4.2%.

The company expects continued positive trends in Q4 2024, but improvements may not fully offset a weaker Q1 2024.

Black Friday and Christmas sales did not meet expectations, affecting overall revenue recognition.

The company cautions that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,0725EUR and was down -3,16 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.





